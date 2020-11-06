Moto G 5G launched with Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: Check price and specifications

Motorola just dropped a new 5G handset in Europe for budget-oriented consumers. The Moto G 5G arrives alongside the Moto G9 Power, with the former packing an entry-level 5G chipset, a sizeable battery, and a triple camera setup.

Moto G 5G Price

The Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs 26,200) and is available in a single 4GB/64GB configuration in select European countries. In a blog post, Motorola said the Moto G 5G would roll out to selected countries in Latin America, India, West Asia and Asia in the coming weeks.

Moto G 5G Specs

The Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with 64GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (Up to 1TB). The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TruboPower fast charging support. The Moto G 5G runs on Android 10.

The Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch LTPS display with a 394 ppi pixel density and an FHD+ (1080x2400) resolution. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 16 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter. On the back, the G 5G opts for a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G, include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C port. The Moto G 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is IP52 certified for dust protection. Moto G 5G is available in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey colour options.