LG to Viewsonic to BenQ: Top value-for-money gaming monitors

Acer KG271 Cbmidpx | 27-inch Screen Size | AMD Free Sync | 144Hz Refresh Rate | Full HD 1920x1080 resolution | 1ms Response Time | TN Panel | Rs 21,499 | Unlike most other monitors on the list, this Acer monitor is 27 inches and while that gives you a larger screen size, 24 inches seems to be the ideal size for FHD resolution. But that doesn’t change the impressive specifications on this gaming monitor.