Fortinet acquires Advanced endpoint security company enSilo

Fortinet announced that it has completed the acquisition of enSilo, a privately held advanced endpoint security company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The acquisition further enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and strengthens Fortinet’s endpoint and network security solutions by providing customers with advanced endpoint security.

Fortinet intends to offer customers additional security effectiveness through the integration of enSilo’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology with Fortinet’s FortiSIEM solution, FortiInsight UEBA (user entity behavior analytics) features, and FortiNAC solution.

Enterprises will gain better endpoint visibility and tightly coordinated, dynamic control of network, user, and host activity within their environment. Likewise, MSSPs will be able to extract the full value of this combination and deliver a comprehensive and efficient managed detection and response (MDR) service.