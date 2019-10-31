App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortinet acquires Advanced endpoint security company enSilo

Fortinet to offer customers additional security effectiveness through the integration of enSilo’s endpoint detection and response technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fortinet announced that it has completed the acquisition of enSilo, a privately held advanced endpoint security company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The acquisition further enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and strengthens Fortinet’s endpoint and network security solutions by providing customers with advanced endpoint security.

Fortinet intends to offer customers additional security effectiveness through the integration of enSilo’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology with Fortinet’s FortiSIEM solution, FortiInsight UEBA (user entity behavior analytics) features, and FortiNAC solution.

Enterprises will gain better endpoint visibility and tightly coordinated, dynamic control of network, user, and host activity within their environment. Likewise, MSSPs will be able to extract the full value of this combination and deliver a comprehensive and efficient managed detection and response (MDR) service.

Close
Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet, said, “As businesses become more networked and operations extend from the cloud to the edge and Internet of Things, the digital attack surface has expanded exponentially and has become more complex to secure. Manual threat hunting or point security solutions are ineffective when managing or securing these new environments. Instead security and the network need to be integrated and orchestrated to enable advanced threat containment at network speeds. In acquiring enSilo, we add automated, real-time detection, protection, and response enhancements to our Fortinet Security Fabric to further protect endpoints and corresponding edge data.”

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.