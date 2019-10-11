FireEye introduces new Cloud Security capabilities

FireEye, the intelligence-led security company, introduced new cloud security capabilities at its annual Cyber Defense Summit, including a strategic partnership with iboss, and availability on Amazon Web Services Marketplace.

“The rapid adoption of cloud services has provided organizations with a world of new opportunities. But with new opportunities come new cyber threats. These days, more than half of the breaches we respond to involve cloud infrastructures,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Products & Customer Success at FireEye. “Today we announce new capabilities that will empower organizations to protect the assets and workloads they’re running in the cloud. Delivered as a service, our best-in-class threat detection, intelligence, and protection are now accessible to any customer regardless of location, whether they’re in the cloud or a hybrid environment. We’re also making our threat detection available to third-parties to aid in the creation of custom web apps, as no two organizations’ paths to the cloud are paved the same.”