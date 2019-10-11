FireEye introduces new Cloud Security capabilities

Cloud-borne threats are unique in their nature.
FireEye, the intelligence-led security company, introduced new cloud security capabilities at its annual Cyber Defense Summit, including a strategic partnership with iboss, and availability on Amazon Web Services Marketplace.
“The rapid adoption of cloud services has provided organizations with a world of new opportunities. But with new opportunities come new cyber threats. These days, more than half of the breaches we respond to involve cloud infrastructures,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Products & Customer Success at FireEye. “Today we announce new capabilities that will empower organizations to protect the assets and workloads they’re running in the cloud. Delivered as a service, our best-in-class threat detection, intelligence, and protection are now accessible to any customer regardless of location, whether they’re in the cloud or a hybrid environment. We’re also making our threat detection available to third-parties to aid in the creation of custom web apps, as no two organizations’ paths to the cloud are paved the same.”Cloud-borne threats are unique in their nature. Too often, organizations lack the necessary controls and expertise to extend their visibility and protection across complex multi-cloud infrastructures. These releases extend the power of FireEye technology and intelligence through a cloud-based architecture for scalable detection, centralized visibility, configuration monitoring, and user behavior analytics. Working seamlessly, these capabilities empower organizations to identify advanced attacks that bypass traditional defenses. Moreover, FireEye now offers protection for virtually all common deployment scenarios, including inline and passive, on-premises, hybrid, and virtual.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.