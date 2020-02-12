App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RegTech startup Signzy wins Most Innovative Fintech Data Solution Provider Award

The Video KYC solution enables real-time Customer Onboarding, Verification and Fraud Detection for banking and financial institutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

RegTech startup, Signzy, has bagged IAMAI’s (Internet and Mobile Association of India) ‘Most Innovative Fintech Data Solution Provider’ award at the 10th India Digital Awards 2020. Signzy wins this award for the third time in a row, leaving behind prominent Government-backed institutions like the National Informatics Centre, MeitY & Online PSB Loans.

IAMAI’s India Digital Awards aims to recognize and reward entities and individuals who achieve successful business outcomes using digital as a medium. Signzy won this award for its product "Real Time Digital Onboarding for Current Account Customers" - a Video KYC solution, which enables real-time Customer Onboarding, Verification and Fraud Detection for banking and financial institutions. Signzy, through its AI-based decision engines and back office automation solutions, enables account opening in real-time.

“As Signzy wins for the third consecutive year, we are humbled by the achievement and look towards contributing to the future of Digital Banking with more innovative and AI-enabled solutions. We dedicate this achievement to all our customers, who presented us with opportunities, our investors for their constant support and confidence and our employees, who have been a pillar of strength,” said Ankit Ratan, Co-founder at Signzy.

Founded in 2015, Signzy has offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and New York. Today, it works with over 90 banks, NBFCs and FinTech companies globally, including Mastercard, SBI Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and RBL Bank, among others. It has completed 5 million new customer onboarding transactions in the last two years.

Signzy’s technological innovations have been recognised by banking regulators in India (RBI) and Singapore (MAS), for making the financial industry’s digital regulatory processes simple, secure and compliant.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

