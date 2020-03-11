Luxury Card gets additional patent for card construction technology & design

Luxury Card recently received its 51st patent as granted by the USPTO for a total of 30 design patents and 21 utility patents issued globally.
Luxury Card, a global player in the premium credit card market, has confirmed its 51st patent for card construction technology and design. Luxury Card’s original dual-layer stainless steel cards have been available to Cardmembers since 2013, positioning Luxury Card as a front-runner in the metal card space.
“We are continually expanding on our existing designs to bring constant innovation to the metal credit card industry and are excited to achieve this [51st patent] milestone,” stated Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card.
All three state-of-the-art Luxury Card products are engineered for durability and distinction — features recognized and appreciated by Luxury Card customers. Luxury Card recently received its 51st patent as granted by the USPTO for a total of 30 design patents and 21 utility patents issued globally. The growing patent portfolio indicates Luxury Card’s willingness to push the envelope and challenge the concept of what a credit card can be.
