Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Luxury Card gets additional patent for card construction technology & design

Luxury Card recently received its 51st patent as granted by the USPTO for a total of 30 design patents and 21 utility patents issued globally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Luxury Card, a global player in the premium credit card market, has confirmed its 51st patent for card construction technology and design. Luxury Card’s original dual-layer stainless steel cards have been available to Cardmembers since 2013, positioning Luxury Card as a front-runner in the metal card space.

“We are continually expanding on our existing designs to bring constant innovation to the metal credit card industry and are excited to achieve this [51st patent] milestone,” stated Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card.

All three state-of-the-art Luxury Card products are engineered for durability and distinction — features recognized and appreciated by Luxury Card customers. Luxury Card recently received its 51st patent as granted by the USPTO for a total of 30 design patents and 21 utility patents issued globally. The growing patent portfolio indicates Luxury Card’s willingness to push the envelope and challenge the concept of what a credit card can be.

Luxury Card delivers cards weighing 22 grams to complement the status of its carrier. As Luxury Card’s loyal members will tell you, its unique design has the rewards to match. Offering an impressive variety of VIP benefits, from industry-leading airfare and cash back redemption rate2 to a dedicated, 24/7 Luxury Card Concierge and global travel assistance, Luxury Card is committed to protecting and accommodating Cardmembers’ lifestyle.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:36 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

