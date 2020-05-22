Finding it hard to put your phone down during lockdown 4.0? Here are a few digital detox solutions

These apps will help you limit your phone useage Carlsen Martin 1/7 The digital realm has become a bastion of entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic that has millions across the globe are forced to self-quarantine. But social distancing and isolation have forced people to turn to their smartphones for everything from entertainment to socialising. But too much of a good thing can be bad for you. That is why we have decided to put together a list of applications you can use to limit your daily phone usage. 2/7 Digital Wellbeing | Android | Google unveiled Digital Wellbeing controls during the launch of Android 9 Pie. Digital Wellbeing was aimed at helping users monitor how much time they spent on a smartphone. It can be used to check how frequently apps are opened, time spent on each app and how many notifications you receive in a day. Digital Wellbeing tools can be used to reduce your phone usage by setting daily app timers. Once the timer has been maxed out for a particular app, it will be greyed out in the app draw, not letting you use the app until the timer resets at midnight. The one drawback here is that digital wellbeing tools are not available on all Android phones. 3/7 Screen Time | iOS | Apple introduced Screen Time in iOS 12 and is the company's answer to Digital Wellbeing. The app can be used to reduce screen time and smartphone usage. Screen Time tells you how many times you've checked your iPhone in an hour, the number of notifications received, time spent on each app, and more. Like Digital Wellbeing, Screen Time also has features to set time limits for app usage. A Screen Time feature called Downtime puts your phone to sleep, only allowing you to use certain whitelisted apps and take phone calls. 4/7 AppDetox | Android | AppDetox is a free Android app that helps limit your smartphone use. AppDetox lets you set your own parameter on an app to help you digitally detox. Once you set a parameter that locks an app, AppDetox will remind you every time you break the rules or parameters you have set. The app also provides a log of every time you have violated a parameter. 5/7 OFFTIME | iOS and Android | Offtime allows users to monitor smartphone usage in real-time and take much-needed digital timeouts. The app's analytics features can conveniently allow you to identify habits and take steps to change them. Offtime features tailored modes like Work, Me Time, or Family to ensure you still have access to important apps, while not being distracted by apps you do not need. You can set reminders, hurdles or restrict apps for a certain time limit. The app also allows you to block calls, texts, and notifications for a specific period. Android Offtime users can also select the contacts they want to get through to your number, so you do not miss anything important. 6/7 Forest: Stay focused | Android and iOS | Of all the apps on our list, Forest: Stay focused is arguably the most interesting of the lot. The app lets you plant a virtual seed and see it grow into a tree. However, users will have to resist the temptation of switching to a social media app or a game, or the tree will wither away. This will allow you to focus on work or study. The app is designed to motivate you to beat your phone addiction, stay focused and impart a sense of achievement. You can also share your achievements with friends, track your history and earn rewards and unlock more tree species. You can also customise a whitelist, so your tree does not wither if you use other apps. 7/7 Yukan | Android and iOS | Yukan was developed to reduce smartphone usage, improve concentration, and to help better utilise your time. The app is easy and convenient to use, all you need to do is open Yukan and decide how long and for which project you are collecting offline time and off you go. The best part of Yukan is that it allows you to collect and monitor offline time according to your social project. First Published on May 22, 2020 02:59 pm