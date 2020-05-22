Finding it hard to put your phone down during lockdown 4.0? Here are a few digital detox solutions

Forest: Stay focused | Android and iOS | Of all the apps on our list, Forest: Stay focused is arguably the most interesting of the lot. The app lets you plant a virtual seed and see it grow into a tree. However, users will have to resist the temptation of switching to a social media app or a game, or the tree will wither away. This will allow you to focus on work or study. The app is designed to motivate you to beat your phone addiction, stay focused and impart a sense of achievement. You can also share your achievements with friends, track your history and earn rewards and unlock more tree species. You can also customise a whitelist, so your tree does not wither if you use other apps.