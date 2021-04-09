English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Fake Netflix app FlixOnline spreads malware through WhatsApp

If it sounds like it is too good to be true, it probably is.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
FlixOnline promised the world the ability to view content on Netflix from all over the world without the need of a VPN [Image: AFP]

FlixOnline promised the world the ability to view content on Netflix from all over the world without the need of a VPN [Image: AFP]

You have heard it a million times, never download things on your phone from anywhere other than Google's Play Store or Apple's App store. It is sound advice too, since these are the two most supported platforms for app distribution.

What if someone found a way to hide malware in plain sight by having it pose as an app on one of the most widely used app store front's in the market today. That is exactly what FlixOnline did.

FlixOnline promised the world the ability to view content on Netflix from all over the world without the need of a VPN. Once a user was lulled into downloading the app from the Play Store, it would then take over his WhatsApp messages and redistribute itself using auto-replies in WhatsApp.

It relied on three permissions on the phone to carry this out. Once installed, the app would ask permissions for Overlay, Battery Optimisation Ignore and Notifications.

Using these permissions, it could pose as a 'fake login screen' to record a user's credentials or have access to notifications on the device so that it can 'reply' to messages on WhatsApp.

Close
As per Check Point Research - the security firm that discovered the threat - Google has already removed the app from the Play Store but it was downloaded about 500 times before going away.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Andriod Malware #FlixOnline #Netflix #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 9, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.