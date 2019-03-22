eBay to begin rolling out Google Pay on its Marketplace platform

eBay is introducing Google Pay to its suite of payment options to further increase customer choice in its new managed payments experience. The company announced last year that it will intermediate end-to-end payments on its marketplace to further simplify and improve the customer experience and expects to manage a majority of the payments on its platform in 2021.

Google Pay users will be able to complete purchases on eBay via the app, mobile web and on desktop from sellers participating in managed payments. Customers who have the Google Pay digital wallet will also be able to complete purchases on desktop, regardless of operating system or device.

"Google Pay provides users with a fast, simple and secure way to pay online," said Alyssa Cutright, Vice President of Global Payments, Billing and Risk at eBay. "Offering Google Pay as a form of payment is another significant step toward providing our customers with more choice in their payment options, and creating an experience that is tailored to personal preferences."