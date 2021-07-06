MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 2G feature phones launched in India: Check price, specs

The Dizo Star 500 price in India is set at Rs 1,799, while the Dizo Star 300 costs Rs 1,299.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST

Realme TechLife brand Dizo recently teased its first mobile phone through a post on Twitter. Now, the upcoming Dizo phones launched in India through Flipkart. The Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 are feature phones with basic functionality.

Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 price in India

The Dizo Star 500 price in India is set at Rs 1,799, while the Dizo Star 300 costs Rs 1,299. The two phones will go on sale in India on July 8 on Flipkart. The Dizo Star 500 is available in Black, Silver, and Green colour options, while the Dizo Star 300 is available in the same colours, although the silver colour is replaced with a blue variant.

Dizo Star 300 Specs

The Dizo Star 300 sports a 1.77-inch non-touch colour display with a 160 x 120 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a Spreadtrum SC6531E processor paired with 32MB RAM and 32MB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD.

Close

Related stories

The phone runs on a proprietary OS and packs a 2,550 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 2.1, two SIM card slots, a micro-USB port, 2G, FM Radio. Lastly, the phone also opts for a 0.08 MP VGA camera, while there’s no front camera.

Dizo Star 500 Specs

The Dizo Star 500 sports a 2.8-inch non-touch colour display with a QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) resolution. The other aspects of the Dizo Star 500 are similar to that of the Star 300, although the former offers a 0.3 MP camera with an LED Flash as well as a smaller 1,900 mAh battery.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Dizo #Realme
first published: Jul 6, 2021 05:12 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.