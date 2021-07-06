Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 2G feature phones launched in India: Check price, specs

Realme TechLife brand Dizo recently teased its first mobile phone through a post on Twitter. Now, the upcoming Dizo phones launched in India through Flipkart. The Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 are feature phones with basic functionality.

Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 price in India

The Dizo Star 500 price in India is set at Rs 1,799, while the Dizo Star 300 costs Rs 1,299. The two phones will go on sale in India on July 8 on Flipkart. The Dizo Star 500 is available in Black, Silver, and Green colour options, while the Dizo Star 300 is available in the same colours, although the silver colour is replaced with a blue variant.

Dizo Star 300 Specs

The Dizo Star 300 sports a 1.77-inch non-touch colour display with a 160 x 120 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a Spreadtrum SC6531E processor paired with 32MB RAM and 32MB internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD.

The phone runs on a proprietary OS and packs a 2,550 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 2.1, two SIM card slots, a micro-USB port, 2G, FM Radio. Lastly, the phone also opts for a 0.08 MP VGA camera, while there’s no front camera.

Dizo Star 500 Specs

The Dizo Star 500 sports a 2.8-inch non-touch colour display with a QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) resolution. The other aspects of the Dizo Star 500 are similar to that of the Star 300, although the former offers a 0.3 MP camera with an LED Flash as well as a smaller 1,900 mAh battery.