Developers manage to get Windows 11 running on smartphones

Windows 11 can already run on Android and old Windows Phones like the Lumia 950 XL

Windows 11 is currently being previewed to insiders but an engineering student Gustave Monce has already got it working with the Lumia 950 XL, which was one of the first devices that had Windows 10 Mobile back when it launched.

Monce is part of a team of 15 people who have worked for the last five years to get full versions of Windows running on phones. Speaking with The Verge, Monce told the publication that Windows 11 did not require much tinkering to get running since they had already laid the foundation when they managed to get Windows 10 running on older phones.

Monce and the team have a dedicated website for the project and it includes tools and documentation for anyone interested to get started.

Meanwhile, other developers like Xilin Wu have managed to get Windows 11 running on Android phones with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. These dedicated developers have created tools and drivers from scratch and have enabled a custom environment for Windows to run in. This is possible because there is support for ARM devices built-in to Windows 11.

While this is great news for tinkerers, it must be said that is not in any meant to be your daily driver. Basic things such as calling and messaging are not yet supported, so don't get too excited.