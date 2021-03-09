English
Dell G15 with up to Nvidia RTX 30 series GPU and 360Hz Display launched: All you need to know

The Dell G15 features a starting price of CNY 5,599 (Roughly Rs 62,800) for the base model.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 05:42 PM IST

Dell recently updated its G series laptops in China. The company has unveiled a new version of the Dell G15 that can be configured with Nvidia’s RTX 30 series graphics cards. The new G15 also comes with a high-refresh-rate panel, up to 360Hz and 10th Gen Intel processing hardware.

Dell G15 Price

The Dell G15 features a starting price of CNY 5,599 (Roughly Rs 62,800) for the base Core i5/GTX 1650 model. Dell has not shared information on the international availability of the new G15 laptop.

Dell G15 Specs

The Dell G15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with three refresh rate options, including 120Hz, 165Hz, or 360Hz. The notebook is powered by the 10th Gen Intel H series CPU, with the base model configured with a Core i5-10200H processor. The company has confirmed that there are two more configurations with GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs that go up to 115W TDP.

The G15 also boasts a backlit keyboard with an RGB “G” logo on the side. Connectivity options on the Dell G15 include an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, an audio jack, and two USB 2.0 ports. The Weibo post confirms that the laptop will arrive in four colour variants – Black, Dark Gold, Green, and Grey.
TAGS: #Dell #gaming #Intel #laptops #NVIDIA
first published: Mar 9, 2021 05:42 pm

