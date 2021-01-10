MARKET NEWS

Delhi student wins laurels at NASA's App Development Challenge

NASA’s Communications and Navigation required participants to develop an app that could aid in mission planning and exploration activities of the Lunar South Pole.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2021 / 09:32 PM IST

Indian high school student Aryan Jain, along with six other youngsters from the US, has won the prestigious Artemis Next-Gen STEM – Moon to Mars App Development Challenge organised by NASA. Jain is a student of the Suncity School in Gurugram, Haryana.

Jain had teamed up with six high school students from the US to take part in the prestigious coding challenge. He was part of 'Team Unity'. His team members included Anika Patel, Andy Wang, Franklin Ho, Jennifer Xiong, Justin Ji, and Vedika Kothari. Team Unity has now been invited to virtually engage with industry leaders and NASA leadership in February.

In this year’s challenge, NASA’s Communications and Navigation (SCaN) required participants to develop an app that could aid in mission planning and exploration activities of the Lunar South Pole. The coding challenge presents technical problems to high school students and seeks their contributions to deep space exploration missions.

Team Unity developed the app using cross-platform game engine Unity and programmed it in C#. The students took part in the Artemis Generation endeavours to land the first woman and next batch of astronauts on the Moon by 2024.
