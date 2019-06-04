ClearTax launches automated GSTR-9 filing software

Bangalore based Financial-Technology platform ClearTax, providing solutions for Income Tax filing, GST compliance and Mutual Fund Investments, announced the launch of GSTR-9 filing software, a unique solution that will help CAs and businesses do their GSTR-9 filing in a hassle freeway.

With the annual return filing deadline around the corner - June 30, 2019, all businesses and CAs are scrambling to match their data and prepare the return. The problem is compounded as the size of business grows and enterprises are struggling to manage the entire process. Cleartax’s GSTR-9 solution automates this entire process by auto-calculating almost the entire form. A comprehensive checklist that smartly identifies issues with the return and alerts the user so that errors are avoided while filing. CA by profession and Partner at Dhanuka Jalan & Co., Sandeep Kumar Jalan said, “We chose Cleartax GSTR-9 solution as it highlights problems with the return before filing, this was a critical requirement for us as the return cannot be modified once filed”

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax, said, “Today, CAs and businesses with small turnover are struggling to keep up with the workload. Hence, we have launched a reliable and simplified version of return filing that will help CAs as well as Businesses to file a GSTR-9 in a convenient manner. All they have to do is just click a button to import their data from the government website, answer a few questions about the nature of business, review the GSTR-9 report if needed and then finish filing with a few clicks. We have already done initial tests with a small group of CAs and the markets has shown an outsize interest in our software and have already started filing 1000s of return per day already.”