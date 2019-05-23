App
Co-Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citrix to launch workspace for Google Cloud

The extension will enable companies using Google Cloud to modernize their apps and deliver unified access across Google devices and operating systems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Citrix Systems announced plans to extend Citrix Workspace to Google Cloud, expanding the flexibility and choice companies have in transitioning to the cloud by enabling them to quickly and efficiently deliver apps to Google devices and operating systems and create a superior digital work experience that unleashes productivity and innovation.

“As companies move more apps to the cloud, they need an easy, secure way for employees to access them anywhere, anytime from any device,” said David Henshall, President and CEO, Citrix. “In delivering Citrix Workspace for Google Cloud, we are enabling our customers to accelerate their digital transformations and deliver a simple, intuitive experience for their users.”

“Many of our customers have existing software and infrastructure investments, yet still want the freedom to invest in their cloud future,” said Rob Enslin, President Global Customer Operations, Google Cloud. “In expanding our partnership with Citrix, we can better help these customers with their transformations by enabling them to access and run the apps their businesses depend on anywhere—simply, flexibly and securely.”

Extending Citrix Workspace beyond Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops for companies using Google Cloud will enable them to modernize their apps and deliver unified access across Google devices and operating systems to create a productivity powerhouse for employees and IT administrators alike.

First Published on May 23, 2019 07:00 pm

#BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

