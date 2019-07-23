Capgemini launches new AI infused platform for automation

Capgemini announced the launch of its Intelligent Automation Platform (CIAP) designed to deliver the rapid deployment of automation at scale for businesses worldwide. The technology agnostic, AI-infused platform, which is already supporting live projects across the globe, will allow clients to drive innovation and transformation throughout their organizations, across applications, IT and business operations, with speed and flexibility at a lower cost.

CIAP is a purpose-built, plug and play platform that will enable enterprises to move from operations-focused, limited value Intelligent Automation (IA) initiatives to an enterprise-wide, automation-first approach, thereby enabling the deployment of more high-value projects.

The CIAP enables end-to-end integrated automation for applications, IT and business operations, to fast-track automation journeys and drive business excellence across the enterprise. Its rich ‘FastTrack Hub’ contains re-usable, pre-built intelligent automation solutions, bots, accelerators and use cases to deliver powerful economies of scale in every deployment.

“Intelligent automation is critical to the future of every enterprise,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO India, Chief Industrialization & Automation Officer at Capgemini. “It will create the optimizations, efficiencies and new opportunities to accelerate growth and drive digital transformation.”

“The launch of Capgemini’s Intelligent Automation Platform marks a step change in our intelligent automation capabilities and will form a key component of our portfolio service offers. It will allow our customers to take the brakes off change and pursue the advantages of automation at scale while managing the risks; injecting peak performance into and across an organization’s applications, IT and business operations,” he further added.