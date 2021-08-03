MARKET NEWS

Bungie and Ubisoft file lawsuit against cheat site Ring-1

Two gaming giants team up to take down a cheating ring

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
The two companies want the cheating site to shutdown

Bungie and Ubisoft are working together to target Ring-1, a popular cheat website for games like Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. The two companies have filed a combined lawsuit against the people that they believe are running the website.

As reported on by Kotaku, the lawsuit was filed in the California district court on July 23 and the lawsuit claims that Ring-1, "caused, and is continuing to cause, massive and irreparable harm to Plaintiffs and their business interests.”

The legal text also points out that the cheats sold by the website ruin the experience for other players. Cheater's abuse systems, devalue in-game items and make the game less fun to play for people who play legitimately.

The companies also point out that this may cause real players to stop playing the game, causing financial harm to the companies and ruining their reputation. They could also potentially disrupt the community and cause the game to die.

The lawsuit has named people that either directly maintain or run the website. Ubisoft and Bungie also plans to amend the lawsuit once more names come to the fore.

Ring-1's unauthorised use of images and trademarked logos are also part of the suit as they are plastered all over the website.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bungie #Destiny 2 #Rainbow Six Siege #Ring-1 #Ubisoft
first published: Aug 3, 2021 12:36 pm

