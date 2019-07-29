BMW 7 Series facelift launched: All you should know

BMW recently launched an updated version of its flagship sedan in India, the 7 Series. The company is offering the flagship sedan in a total of six variants, including three diesel, two petrol and one plug-in hybrid variant.

The 7 Series gets modern aesthetic updates including a humongous kidney grille, slimmer LED headlamps with BMW’s laser lighting tech and revised front bumper with chrome edges. The rear also sports slimmer connected LED tail lamps with a light strip along the entire width of the car. The exhaust tip design has also been widened, while the sedan gets new 18, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel options.

BMW has equipped the 7 Series with an all-new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which has been borrowed from the new 8 Series, as well as the X5. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Its upholstery is covered with Nappa leather, while the rear-seat gets two 10-inch touchscreens mounted on the front headrest for entertainment. It also gets minor revisions on its dashboard, acoustic glass, wireless charging and an optional Bowers and Wilkins Diamond 3D surround sound system.

The top trim in the petrol lineup carries forward the 6.6-litre V12 petrol engine which makes 609 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds. All the trims in the diesel lineup share a 3-litre inline-six engine which makes 265 PS of maximum power and 620 Nm of peak torque. It gives the sedan a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

The 745Le xDrive plug-in hybrid variant is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine paired to an electric motor. They make a combined power output of 384 PS and 600 Nm while the sedan gets a pure electric range of 58 km. The combined engine gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds. All engine options are Euro 6 compliant and will be offered with 8-speed Steptronic transmission.