you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches Himo T1 e-bike that can travel up to 120 km with a single charge

The Himo T1 is powered by a 14,000 mAh Li-ion battery which gives it two energy options of 14 Ah of 28 Ah.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has launched a minimalistic e-bike for daily use. Dubbed the Himo T1, the e-bike is designed as an everyday budget commuter.

The Himo T1 is powered by a 14,000 mAh Li-ion battery that gives it two energy options of 14 Ah of 28 Ah. While the former gives the e-bike a range of 60 km, 28 Ah of power can travel up to 120 kilometres. Although it is an e-bike, it has pedals attached to it. Xiaomi has not released any official data about its top speed, but considering its specifications, it would not be a record-setter.

himo-t1-0 (1)

Xiaomi has equipped the Himo T1 with an LED headlight, along with an all-digital instrument cluster. It displays vital statistics of the e-bike such as battery percentage, speed, time, etc. The bike is equipped with a front suspension fork, dual coil-over rear suspension, hydraulic disc brake on the front, and drum brake on the rear. It has a claimed dry braking distance of 4.5 metres.

related news

himo-t1-0 (3)

The e-bike weighs 53 kg and is available at a price of 2,999 yuan (approx Rs 31,000). It will be available in three red, grey and white colour variants. Although it has been released only in China, it is expected to hit the Indian roads soon.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Auto #Himo T1 #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

