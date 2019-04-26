Xiaomi launches Himo T1 e-bike that can travel up to 120 km with a single charge

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has launched a minimalistic e-bike for daily use. Dubbed the Himo T1, the e-bike is designed as an everyday budget commuter.

The Himo T1 is powered by a 14,000 mAh Li-ion battery that gives it two energy options of 14 Ah of 28 Ah. While the former gives the e-bike a range of 60 km, 28 Ah of power can travel up to 120 kilometres. Although it is an e-bike, it has pedals attached to it. Xiaomi has not released any official data about its top speed, but considering its specifications, it would not be a record-setter.

Xiaomi has equipped the Himo T1 with an LED headlight, along with an all-digital instrument cluster. It displays vital statistics of the e-bike such as battery percentage, speed, time, etc. The bike is equipped with a front suspension fork, dual coil-over rear suspension, hydraulic disc brake on the front, and drum brake on the rear. It has a claimed dry braking distance of 4.5 metres.