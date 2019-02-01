App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:09 PM IST

What you should know about Suzuki VStrom XT

While mechanically the engine remains same, Suzuki has put the V-Strom under the knife, and it has resurfaced with an all new avatar.

Advait Berde
One year after Suzuki launched their 650CC adventure tourer, the V-Strom has been upgraded with the XT Cross-Touring variant, with many added benefits as well as necessary changes. While mechanically the engine remains same, Suzuki has put the V-Strom under the knife, and it has resurfaced with an all new avatar. Here are some of the prominent updates.

1.       Sleeker Design

Taking a cue from its bigger brother the V-Strom 1000, the XT gets a sleeker cowl with vertical configuration headlights. This slimming improves the rider view and overall gives a lighter feel when mounting the bike. The “beak” in front as well is not just aesthetic but helps to reduce the uplift by 9%.

2.       Smoother Engine

Keeping the shell of the 645CC V-twin engine same, Suzuki tweaked the engine with goods like resin-coated pistons— among 60 other components— to achieve a higher power output throughout the rev-range. All this while keeping the fuel consumption as low as possible.

3.       Simpler instrument cluster

Incorporating more elements from its V-Strom lineage, the new XT has a renewed instrument cluster, with more features and information at the rider’s disposal. Sporting a semi-digital design, the large analogue tachometer is complemented by a digital gear position indicator and a speedometer. Below it is the digital platform for the odometer, twin trip meter, clock, fuel level, coolant temperature, ambient temperature, battery voltage, the range on remaining fuel, average and instantaneous fuel consumptions, and traction-control modes.

Apart from these, a revised traction control system, ABS and low RPM assist give the V-Strom XT a rugged feel and brings confidence to the rider.

 
tags #Auto #Technology #trends

