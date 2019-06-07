What to expect from Honda's SUV HR-V?

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda is gearing up for the launch of its newest SUV in India, the HR-V. While the car is slated for a festive season launch, it was spotted testing for the first time in India.

The HR-V is a 5-seater SUV which is already on sale in the international markets but has never been launched in India. Now the company is expecting it to replace the poorly performing BR-V, which never achieved desired sales numbers in India. The HR-V is built on the same platform as the current-gen City and Jazz, which makes it an agile car.

Though the powertrains have not been confirmed, it can be safe to assume that it will also share its engine options with the City, which includes a 1.5-litre i-VTEC, four-cylinder petrol engine making 119PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque.

The British version of the HR-V gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, Honda LaneWatch camera, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets automatic LED headlamps and fog lamps.

Honda has equipped the international HR-V with cruise control, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and an eight-way powered driver seat. If these features make it to India, it can be expected that the car will be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will be pitted against Hyundai Creta and the Nissan Kicks, among others.