Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen confirms T-ROC launch date in India: This is what is offered

The German carmaker recently confirmed the arrival of the T-ROC SUV on March 18, via the CBU route.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen is gearing up for a host of launches for the Indian market in March. The German carmaker recently confirmed the arrival of the T-ROC SUV on March 18, via the CBU route.

The T-ROC is equipped with a slatted grille in the front with integrated LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and air dams. It also gets flared wheel arches, a raked tailgate, split LED tail lamps and alloy wheels to complete the look.

Its interior is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car technology. Safety features will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors on both ends, a rearview camera and an electronic stability program (ESP).

VW is offering the T-ROC with a BS-VI compliant, 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The company will not offer a diesel option with the T-ROC as it is currently focussing on BS-VI compliant petrol engines only.

The T-ROC is expected to get a base price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) post its launch and will be pitted against the  Skoda Karoq, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Creta, among others.




First Published on Feb 25, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited #T-Roc #Volkswagen

