App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS to launch BSVI Apache RR 310 on January 25

The company has updated the motorcycle with aesthetic and electronic upgrades along with its BSVI powertrain.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Soon after updating most of its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines, TVS Motors is gearing up to launch the BSVI Apache RR 310. The Indian automobile manufacturer will launch the updated motorcycle on January 25 along with a new price tag.

The company has updated the motorcycle with aesthetic and electronic upgrades along with its BSVI powertrain. It gets a two-tone paint scheme and a new set of graphics along with a brand-new colour TFT instrument console. It is also expected to receive Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and navigation.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the BSVI-compliant motor will make slightly lesser power than its current output of 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle should retain most of its underpinnings, though its Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres could be upgraded with stickier options.

Close
TVS is expected to increase the price of the Apache RR 310 by at least Rs 15,000 over the current model, due to its updates. It should be launched with a price tag of Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rekindle its rivalry with the KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Apache #Auto #RR 310 #Technology #trends #TVS

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.