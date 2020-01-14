TVS to launch BSVI Apache RR 310 on January 25

Soon after updating most of its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines, TVS Motors is gearing up to launch the BSVI Apache RR 310. The Indian automobile manufacturer will launch the updated motorcycle on January 25 along with a new price tag.

The company has updated the motorcycle with aesthetic and electronic upgrades along with its BSVI powertrain. It gets a two-tone paint scheme and a new set of graphics along with a brand-new colour TFT instrument console. It is also expected to receive Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and navigation.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the BSVI-compliant motor will make slightly lesser power than its current output of 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle should retain most of its underpinnings, though its Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres could be upgraded with stickier options.