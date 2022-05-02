English
    TVS Motor sales rise 24% in April

    The company had posted a total sales of 2,38,983 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
    TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 24 per cent increase in total sales at 2,95,308 units in April.

    Total two-wheelers sales were up 24 per cent at 2,80,022 units last month, as against sales of 2,26,193 units in April 2021, it added.

    Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,80,533 units last month as compared to 1,31,386 units in the year-ago month, up 37 per cent, the company said.

    Motorcycle sales grew by 4 per cent, from 1,33,227 units in April 2021 to 1,39,027 units in April 2022.

    Close

    Besides, scooter sales rose by 57 per cent, from 65,213 units in April 2021 to 1,02,209 units in April 2022.

    "The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest,” TVS Motor said.

    The company’s new products have been well received by the customers and it is optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve, it added.



    first published: May 2, 2022 03:16 pm
