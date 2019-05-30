App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor launches Apache RR310 with slipper clutch

Priced at Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is powerful and ideal for city, highway as well as track- riding.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two and three-wheelers on May 30 launched the TVS Apache RR 310 equipped with a race-tuned (RT) slipper clutch in the region.

The upgraded, born out of the rich racing heritage of TVS Racing, enhances the customers riding experience as it provides swift gear-shifting and maintains vehicle stability at high-speed during downshifts, the company brand manager Premium Motorcycles TVS Racing Sean Collins told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

The new variant also gets minor styling upgrades including a new colour Phantom Black, he said.

Priced at Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is powerful and ideal for city, highway as well as track- riding, he said.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first owner of the TVS Apache RR 310, Collins said.
First Published on May 30, 2019 06:10 pm

