TVS launches all-new 2018 Apache RTR 160 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 160 was in dire need for an update and it has finally come through. Sitting at the lower end of TVS' sport-bike range, the new Apache RTR 160 4V receives design inputs from its championship winning sibling, the RTR 165 GP. Starting at Rs 81,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new motorcycle is available in three variants: Carburettor with front disc brake, Carburettor with front and rear disc brakes, and fuel injection with front and rear disc brakes.

In terms of styling, it looks a lot like the Apache RTR 200 4V. It features a similar tank, headlight, a fully digital instrument cluster, turn indicators and the same twin pipe and twin barrel muffler design. However, it does not get the split seat design of the RTR 200, but a single seat set-up. Also lacking are the clip-on handlebars allowing for a more upright and comfortable riding position. The chequered flag pattern on the tank pays homage to the six-win streak at the INMRC Championships by the prototype RTR 165 GP.

Performance-wise, the carburetted variant now churns out 16.5 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The fuel injected variant has a slightly higher power figure at 16.8 PS at 8,000 rpm. All of these figures come from 159.7 cc oil cooled engine. The TVSM patented O3C (oil-cooled combustion chamber) helps in reducing engine heat by a remarkable 10 degrees Celsius. The fuel injection system is controlled by a 16-bit microprocessor by Bosch. Top speed is indicated at 114 kmph and a 0-60 time of 4.8 seconds.

The Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff chassis, also patented by TVSM, is said to increase stability by up to 25 percent. Telescopic front forks and Showa Monoshock suspension in the rear absorbs all the bumps. Handling braking duties are a 270 mm Petal type disc at the front and a 130 mm drum or a 200 mm Petal type disc at the rear, depending on which variant you choose. Tubeless tyres come standard with all variants. However race spec Pirelli tyres are offered as an option for those who would like better grip on the asphalt.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is available in three colour options, Red, Black and Blue. Prices for all RTR 160 variants are as follows:

*Carburettor with front disc brake: Rs 81,490

*Carburettor with front and rear disc brakes: Rs 84,490

*Fuel Injection with front and rear disc brakes: Rs 89,990

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.