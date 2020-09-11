172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|triumph-rocket-3-gt-launched-in-india-at-rs-18-4-lakh-5826071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph Rocket 3 GT launched in India at Rs 18.4 lakh

There are a lot of differences when it comes to the R and GT variants of the bikes. While the R is sportier in terms of ergonomics, the GT is more relaxed to make touring easier.

Moneycontrol News

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Rocket 3 GT in India. The GT motorcycle comes with a price tag of Rs 18.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is just over Rs 40,000 than its predecessor, the Rocket 3 R.

There are a lot of differences when it comes to the R and GT variants of the bikes. While the R is sportier in terms of ergonomics, the GT is more relaxed to make touring easier. It gets forward set foot pegs, a pulled back handlebar and a lower seat height.

Additionally, the GT also gets heated grips, a flyscreen and an adjustable backrest for the pillion.

Powering the Rocket 3 GT will be the same 2.5-litre 3-cylinder engine that does duty on the R as well. This engine churns out 167 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Suspension comes via 47mm Showa forks at the front with compression and rebound damping. At the rear, a monoshock does duty with a Showa piggyback reservoir and remote adjuster. Stopping power comes from twin 320mm discs at the front and a 300 disc at the rear.

The Rocket 3 in general does not have any direct rivals in India. The closest competition comes from the Ducati Diavel at approximately the same price point.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Triumph Rocket 3 GT Motorcycles

