Things you should know about Bajaj Pulsar 220F

The Pulsar 220F has undisputedly claimed its spot in the hearts of Indian youth for more than a decade now. When Bajaj launched the Pulsar 220 DTS-Fi, it revolutionised the Indian biking scene, such that it is held as a reference point to this day. With the 2019 iteration getting a much-needed ABS upgrade, Bajaj has joined the line of bike manufacturers wanting to make their motorcycles safer on the roads.

The Pulsar 220F is a bike which needs no introduction. Right from its get-go to its modern-day avatar, the 220F has stood out of the crowd, only because of its unique design and out-of-the-box concept. The idea of a semi-faired motorcycle, with the agility of a naked, the performance of a supersport and the mileage of a scooter, the 220F made a clear statement about its intentions to rule the Indian markets, which it has been doing since.

When Bajaj originally came up with the design for 220F, they intended it to be something quite unlike what roamed the roads in those days. Hence, instead of coming up with a new design using existing components, they decided to make their own Frankenstein’s monster, by combining some of the most advanced technologies at the time. Sporting a fuel injector, oil cooling, digital dash, rear disc brake and clip-on handlebars, the 220F was a fully functional and potent sports bike, in an age when people didn’t know the definition of a sports bike.

Though the 2019 iteration of the 220F does not get any mechanical updates, it gets extra belly pan graphics, along with some aesthetic changes for a fresh look. As for the performance, the 220F brought to life by a single cylinder, DTS-I Engine (Which is a patent technology of Bajaj, and stands for Digital Twin ignition Technology) engine, producing 20.9 Ps of power and 18.55 Nm of torque. It is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakh ex-showroom.