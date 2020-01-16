Tata Altroz vs Baleno, Elite i20 & Jazz: How do the premium hatchbacks stack up?

Tata Motors is set to finally launch its premium hatchback -- Altroz -- on January 22. The hatchback will be offered in five trim levels and two engine options.

Upon launch, the Altroz will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Toyota Glanza, all premium hatchbacks from their respective manufacturers.

Let's stack up all of these cars against each other and to maintain a level-playing field, we will use the top trims for each of these hatches. However, we are going to leave out the Toyota Glanza as it is essentially a rebadged Baleno. Save for the Toyota logo on the front and the back, everything from appearance to mechanicals to features are identical.