Tata Altroz vs Baleno, Elite i20 & Jazz: How do the premium hatchbacks stack up?

Tata Motors is set to finally launch its premium hatchback -- Altroz -- on January 22. The hatchback will be offered in five trim levels and two engine options.
Upon launch, the Altroz will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Toyota Glanza, all premium hatchbacks from their respective manufacturers.
Let's stack up all of these cars against each other and to maintain a level-playing field, we will use the top trims for each of these hatches. However, we are going to leave out the Toyota Glanza as it is essentially a rebadged Baleno. Save for the Toyota logo on the front and the back, everything from appearance to mechanicals to features are identical.
The Tata Altroz is expected to get two engine options, a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol that churns out 86 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel that pelts out 90 PS and 200 Nm. However, even the Baleno, the Jazz and the Elite i20 get both options, but the Baleno scores the lowest when it comes to numbers, churning out 61 PS/113 Nm from its petrol engine and 55.2 PS/190 Nm from its diesel. The Baleno, however, also gets a 66 PS making hybrid variant.
Getting down to the outside, all of them feature fog lamps and rear wipers and washers along with alloy wheels. However, the Altroz and Hyundai Elite i20 get halogen projector headlamps and LED DRLs while the Honda Jazz gets only halogen headlamps. The Baleno on the other hand gets LED headlamps along with matching DRLs. In terms of the alloys, the Jazz loses out again with smaller 15-inchers as compared to the 16-inch rims on the other cars.Interiors
In terms of features, all of the hatchbacks get a long list of them. Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment is standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the voice commands that go with them. Fabric upholstery, armrests and climate control is also available in all of the cars. Where the Altroz scores a point here is that it gets ambient lighting and a partly digital instrument cluster. The Jazz, along with the Altroz, get cruise control, a feature sometimes not found on a lot of sedans either.Safety
Now, it goes without saying that most of these cars get the basic safety features as standard like two airbags, ABS and EBD. The Elite i20, however, gets six airbags in its arsenal. Isofix child seat mounts and adjustable head restraints for rear passengers are also common to all. It is worth mentioning that the Tata Altroz received a five-star rating in the global NCAP crash test, whereas i20 received three stars and the Baleno and Jazz received four and five-star rating, respectively, in the Euro NCAP crash tests. The Altroz is the only car in the list to receive auto headlamps and wipers, and while the Baleno and Elite i20 get auto headlamps and miss out on the wipers, the Jazz gets neither.PriceNow, as we mentioned before, we will have to wait for the Tata Altroz's price list till January 22, but an estimated price list would be around Rs 5- lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently retails in the Rs 5.58-8.68 lakh price band. The Hyundai Elite i20 is priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh. The Honda Jazz on the other hand has a higher starting price of Rs 7.45 lakh going up to Rs 9.40 lakh.All prices are ex-showroom.