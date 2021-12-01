MARKET NEWS

English
Tata Motors reports 25% increase in total sales in November

The automaker posted a 21 per cent increase in its domestic wholesales at 58,073 as compared with 47,859 units in the year-ago period.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors said its total sales increased by 25 per cent to 62,192 units in November as compared to the same month last year. The company had dispatched 49,650 units in November 2020.

The automaker posted a 21 per cent increase in its domestic wholesales at 58,073 as compared with 47,859 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,778 units in November, as compared to 21,641 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 32,245 units, up 15 per cent from 27,982 units in November 2020, it added.
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Motors
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:32 pm

