MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Royal Enfield ties up with Belstaff for exclusive range of apparel

Launched in 1924, Belstaff is one of the leading British Heritage brands, known worldwide for its high-performance outerwear and jackets.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Royal Enfield (Representative image)

Royal Enfield (Representative image)

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has joined hands with British brand Belstaff to market an exclusive range of apparel.

Launched in 1924, Belstaff is one of the leading British Heritage brands, known worldwide for its high-performance outerwear and jackets.

As we celebrate our 120th anniversary this year, we have exciting plans to further take these experiences a notch above with a series of collaborations that resonate with our heritage and legacy.

In line with this idea, we are delighted to collaborate with another iconic British brand- Belstaff to commemorate the special milestone with an exclusive line of apparel celebrating our glorious journey," Royal Enfield National Business Head – North and West India & Global Head – Apparel Business Puneet Sood said in a statement.

With this collaboration, the company aims to write a new chapter in the brand history that celebrates the spirit of riding, he added.

Close
The limited-edition Belstaff Capsule collection launches today in India and will be available exclusively on the company’s online store and dealerships until the stock lasts, Royal Enfield noted.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Belstaff #Business #Companies #Royal Enfield
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:14 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.