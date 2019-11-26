App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield indicates electric motorcycles for the future

Royal Enfield had previously showcased the Concept KX at the 2017 EICMA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Enfield Concept KX | The Royal Enfield Concept KX is a bobber styled Royal Enfield based on the company's 1938 KX. Blending in retro and modern elements, the bike also features an 838cc engine co-developed by Royal Enfield and Polaris Industries which owns Indian Motorcycles. (Image source: Royal Enfield)
With the storm of electric vehicles brewing, major automobile manufacturers have begun preparing or launching their fully electric vehicles. While some of them have electrified their existing models, some have developed a completely brand-new fully electric vehicle. Among them is Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield, who is expected to debut its first fully electric motorcycle concept at EICMA next year.

The motorcycle should be a part of the company’s ‘Royal Enfield 2.0’ strategy for the future. In a report by ET Auto, the company’s new CEO Vinod Dasari states, “I think we have hit the bottom. Given the range of products that will come, it (a double-digit growth rate) is possible. The general economic sentiment has also got to improve. High-end vehicles get hit much worse during downturns. But the minute the sentiment improves, the fastest growing segment will also be this.”

This indicates that the company will be developing new products and electric motorcycles, by setting up small-scale assembly plants across India. It is also expected to expand its 500+ studio stores across the country, which manage to sell an average of 12-15 motorcycles per month.

Close
Royal Enfield had previously showcased the Concept KX at the 2017 EICMA. It was equipped with a V-twin motor, which hinted at the arrival of the now successful Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins. The company is thus expected to showcase a fully electric prototype at next year’s EICMA, which could indicate its upcoming debut electric motorcycle.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

