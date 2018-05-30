Royal Enfield appoints Shubhranshu Singh as Global Head of Brand

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has appointed Shubhranshu Singh as the Global Head of Brand. Singh, who was previously the Executive Vice President and Head Marketing (Sports) at Star India, confirmed the change through an update on his LinkedIn profile.

Royal Enfield has been increasing its focus on international markets, and Singh’s mandate will include overseeing the expansion of the brand in various countries.

In the past, Singh has worked with Visa, Diageo and Hindustan Unilever among other companies. He also writes columns on marketing in various publications.

Royal Enfield today launched the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition, modelled on the 'Flying Flea' range of motorcycles manufactured by the iconic bike maker for service during the World War II. About 250 of these will be sold in India while 750 will be sold internationally.