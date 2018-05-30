App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield appoints Shubhranshu Singh as Global Head of Brand

Royal Enfield has been increasing its focus on international markets, and Singh’s mandate will include overseeing the expansion of the brand in various countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has appointed Shubhranshu Singh as the Global Head of Brand. Singh, who was previously the Executive Vice President and Head Marketing (Sports) at Star India, confirmed the change through an update on his LinkedIn profile.

Royal Enfield has been increasing its focus on international markets, and Singh’s mandate will include overseeing the expansion of the brand in various countries.

In the past, Singh has worked with Visa, Diageo and Hindustan Unilever among other companies. He also writes columns on marketing in various publications.

Royal Enfield today launched the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition, modelled on the 'Flying Flea' range of motorcycles manufactured by the iconic bike maker for service during the World War II. About 250 of these will be sold in India while 750 will be sold internationally.
First Published on May 30, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #Business #Royal Enfield #Shubhranshu Singh

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.