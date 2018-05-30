Royal Enfield appoints Shubhranshu Singh as Global Head of Brand

Royal Enfield has been increasing its focus on international markets, and Singh’s mandate will include overseeing the expansion of the brand in various countries.
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has appointed Shubhranshu Singh as the Global Head of Brand. Singh, who was previously the Executive Vice President and Head Marketing (Sports) at Star India, confirmed the change through an update on his LinkedIn profile.
In the past, Singh has worked with Visa, Diageo and Hindustan Unilever among other companies. He also writes columns on marketing in various publications.