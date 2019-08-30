Renault Triber: Here's a comparison of its variants and features

Renault recently launched its much-anticipated MPV in India, the Triber. Available in four variants, the sub-4m MPV has created a niche segment of its own. It has a price range of Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (Ex-showroom). But what is the difference in its variants?

The RXE is the base model which gets all the standard features but misses out on most of the optional ones. It gets a set of projector headlamps, steel-pressed rims, LED instrument cluster, Easyfix third-row seats, and dual airbags at the front.

However, it misses out on comforts like second and third row AC vents, a chrome front grille and an 8-inch touchscreen. It also does not get a cooled storage unit, dual-glove compartment, roof rails, LED DRLs, front and rear skid plates and two additional airbags for the passengers.

The next in line is the RXL variant, which carries forward all the goods from the RXE. It also gets second and third row AC vents, chrome front grille, cooled storage unit and an R&GO music system with Bluetooth connectivity which was missing in the RXE. However, it too misses out on roof rails, front and rear skid plates, keyless entry, two extra airbags, a dual glove box, and the infotainment system mentioned previously.

The RXT trim is the second highest and gets almost all the goods Renault has to offer. Apart from the features of the RXE and the RXL, the RXT also gets a dual glove box, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with roof rails and skid plates on both ends. However, it misses out on LED DRLs, keyless entry, push-button stop/start and alloy wheels.

The Triber’s highest trim is the RXZ, which is completely loaded with all the features Renault has to offer. Apart from the features which were absent in the lower trims, it also gets a reverse parking camera, front tweeters, rear defogger with wash and wiper as well as a charging socket for the third row.