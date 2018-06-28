App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport launched in India

While the 3.0 diesel base variant of the Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs 98.48 lakh (ex-showroom) its top end diesel variant with a 4.4-litre engine costs Rs 1.42 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors-owned British luxury brand Land Rover today launched the 2018 model year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India.

While the 3.0 diesel base variant of the Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs 98.48 lakh (ex-showroom) its top end diesel variant with a 4.4-litre engine costs Rs 1.42 crore. The 3.0-litre petrol variant costs Rs 1.1 crore and the top end 5.0-litre petrol costs Rs 1.96 crore.

The Range Rover diesel base variant costs Rs 1.74 crore while the top end variant costs Rs 3.76 crore. The petrol base variant of the luxury SUV costs Rs 1.87 crore whereas the top end version costs Rs 3.88 crore.

The SUVs are equipped with electronic air suspension, terrain response 2, twin-speed transfer box with electronic centre differential and adaptive dynamics.


The interiors get touch pro duo dual screens, a 31.24 cm interactive driver display, full-colour head-up display and optional rear seat entertainment systems.


Range Rover offers 250 kW and 386 kW petrol powertrain options and 190 kW and 250 kW diesel powertrain options.


Range Rover Sport comes in 250 kW, and 386 kW petrol powertrain options and 190 kW and 250 kW diesel powertrain options.

Last financial year the Jaguar Land Rover clocked a growth of 83 percent to 4,609 units as against 2,518 units sold in 2016-17. JLR was the fourth largest selling brand in the luxury space behind Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

