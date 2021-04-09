New Skoda mid-sized sedan spotted testing in Pune; will it replace the Rapid?

Skoda Rapid for representation

Skoda, as we all know has already unveiled the Kushaq SUV and the new Octavia, too, has been scheduled for a launch in this month. The Czech car maker now, has been spotted testing a new mid-sized sedan as well, the likes that will compete with the Honda City.

The new sedan has been codenamed the Skoda ANB and will be based on the locally developed MQB AO IN platform. It will also be bigger than the Skoda Rapid that is on currently on sale.

There are very few details currently about the new sedan and while we do not know yet if it will replace the Rapid completely or adopt a strategy similar to Honda’s (two generations of the Honda City are available side-by-side), we do know that the new car will be significantly bigger.

The test mule spotted by a Team-BHP forum member on the streets of Pune was draped in camouflage and as such, only a few -details can be spotted. For example, the sedan will sport Skoda’s signature butterfly grille and the headlamps and foglamps are halogen units. At the rear, a notchback is just barely visible similar to the new Octavia. Interiors, too, could be shared with the Octavia, however, there will be a few elements missing to keep costs low.

The new sedan is expected to be debut at least by the end of this year. As for pricing, there could a premium over the current Rs 7.79 lakh starting price of the Rapid. Upon launch the new sedan will lock horns with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.