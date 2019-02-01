Mitsubishi teases upcoming Tourer SUV ahead of Geneva motor show.

Japanese car manufacturer Mitsubishi has released a rendered image of its upcoming Tourer SUV a few days before its reveal at the Geneva Motor show. Named after a Swiss ski resort, the Mitsubishi Engelberg could be a part of the electric vehicle (EV) line-up everybody is gearing up for.

Mitsubishi released two digital images of the SUV Although not much has been revealed about the SUV, Mitsubishi has stated that it will be electrified. It will sport an electric blue version of the company’s trademark Dynamic Shield grille. The picture also shows roof-mounted LED spotlights, which could mean that the company will pitch the car as a full-fledged off-roader.

Mitsubishi has already established its Outlander as a multi-purpose yet durable SUV, and the Engelberg could follow the same route. Also, the Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) variant of the Outlander has gained critical acclaim, and the company could place the Engelberg on a similar— if not identical— layout.