App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mitsubishi teases upcoming Tourer SUV ahead of Geneva motor show.

Named after a Swiss ski resort, the Mitsubishi Engelberg is an upcoming SUV, which could be a part of the electric vehicle (EV) line-up everybody is gearing up for.

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Japanese car manufacturer Mitsubishi has released a rendered image of its upcoming Tourer SUV a few days before its reveal at the Geneva Motor show. Named after a Swiss ski resort, the Mitsubishi Engelberg could be a part of the electric vehicle (EV) line-up everybody is gearing up for.

Mitsubishi released two digital images of the SUV Although not much has been revealed about the SUV, Mitsubishi has stated that it will be electrified. It will sport an electric blue version of the company’s trademark Dynamic Shield grille. The picture also shows roof-mounted LED spotlights, which could mean that the company will pitch the car as a full-fledged off-roader.

Mitsubishi has already established its Outlander as a multi-purpose yet durable SUV, and the Engelberg could follow the same route. Also, the Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) variant of the Outlander has gained critical acclaim, and the company could place the Engelberg on a similar— if not identical— layout.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Auto #Mitsubishi Engelberg #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.