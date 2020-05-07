Mercedes-Benz product roadmap intact, but deferred; 2020 E-Class launch now likely next year

With almost the entire world under a coronavirus-induced lockdown, it is hardly any surprise that auto manufacturers are facing troubles in new and facelift product launches. German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is no exception.

In a live chat with Overdrive on Instagram, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said while the product roadmap remains unchanged, it has been deferred. Mainly affected by this, is the launch of the Mercedes E-Class facelift.

For India, the Mercedes-Benz is offered in the long wheel-base form with a right hand drive. This is the only type in the world and the production and distribution hit has delayed the E-Class even further.

The E-Class is now expected to arrive in its facelifted form only in 2021. It will get an all-new front, smoother flowing lines and a new tail to boot. The new car is still expected to be powered by the old options, but the inside could see a new steering wheel layout and the MBUX infotainment system and some connected car tech.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes up against the likes of the BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6.