Maruti Suzuki's 7 out of 10 petrol models now BSVI compliant

The BSVI models launched by Maruti Suzuki include Alto 800, WagonR (1.2 L), Swift, Baleno, Swift Dzire, Ertiga, and the newly launched XL6.
Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed that 70 percent of all the petrol models that it sells are BSVI approved. Beginning with Baleno, the carmaker has launched six more models which have BSVI-compliant petrol engines. The carmaker got a huge jumpstart after it launched BSVI-compliant engines in seven of its models, much before the deadline.
The BSVI models launched by Maruti Suzuki include Alto 800, WagonR (1.2 L), Swift, Baleno, Swift Dzire, Ertiga, and the newly launched XL6. Since these vehicles are already BSVI compliant, they will contribute towards the reduction of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions by almost 25 percent. The cars can also run on BSIV petrol without any trouble.Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As a responsible and environment-conscious brand, Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government of India’s vision to introduce BS6 compliant vehicles before April 2020. Seven of our top-selling models are BS6 compliant much before the deadline. We are committed to progressively upgrade our entire range of petrol cars to BS6 technology before stipulated timelines. The BS6 vehicles use Suzuki’s proven technology that helps to substantially reduce the emissions thus contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. We extend our gratitude to our customers who are early adopters of environment-friendly BS6 technology in our vehicles.”Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.