Maruti Suzuki's 7 out of 10 petrol models now BSVI compliant

Indian automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed that 70 percent of all the petrol models that it sells are BSVI approved. Beginning with Baleno, the carmaker has launched six more models which have BSVI-compliant petrol engines. The carmaker got a huge jumpstart after it launched BSVI-compliant engines in seven of its models, much before the deadline.

The BSVI models launched by Maruti Suzuki include Alto 800, WagonR (1.2 L), Swift, Baleno, Swift Dzire, Ertiga, and the newly launched XL6. Since these vehicles are already BSVI compliant, they will contribute towards the reduction of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions by almost 25 percent. The cars can also run on BSIV petrol without any trouble.