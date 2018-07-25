Maruti Suzuki to recall new Swift, Dzire models for possible faulty airbag controller unit

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, will recall new Swift and new Dzire models to inspect a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit.

The Delhi-based company will recall 1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured between May 7, 2018 and July 5, 2018 for the exercise.

“Starting July 25, 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost,” said a statement from the company.

This is the second recall announced by the company in the last two months. And this is also the second time that both Dzire and Swift have been recalled since their launch in May and February last year, respectively. The premium hatchback Baleno was also part of the recall announced in May.

Customers can check for their respective vehicles on the company website by filling in the chassis number (for new Swift — MBH — and for new Dzire — MA3 — followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number).

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents. Customers may also contact the nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer workshop to ascertain if their vehicle is among the lot to be recalled.

In May, around 52,686 new Swift and Baleno vehicles manufactured between December 1, 2017 and March 16, 2018, were recalled by the company to inspect a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose. The company did not term the exercise a recall but 'a service campaign to address a potential inconvenience to the customer'.

Earlier this week, Honda Cars India, the country’s fifth largest car maker, announced a recall of the all-new Amaze compact sedan to fix a potential issue with the electronic power steering. The recall is said to affect 7,290 units of the sedan, made between April 17 and May 24, 2018.