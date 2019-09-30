Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso at Rs 3.69 lakh, pitted against the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, has launched the S-Presso compact car at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first all-new car brand from Maruti in about two years, and it is being launched in the middle of one of the worst slowdowns seen in the Indian car market.

Developed largely in-house at the Rohtak engineering centre in Haryana over last three years, the S-Presso is Maruti’s attempt at reigniting excitement at the entry level segment. The automatic variant of the car is priced at Rs 4.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki spent Rs 640 crore on developing the S-Presso. The S-Presso is also the first new model car from Maruti featuring a Bharat Stage VI engine. Because of its high stance, tall seating and boxy looks, Maruti is calling the S-Presso an SUV.

The S-Presso comes powered by a 998cc, three-cylinder engine that generates peak power of 67ps mated to a five-speed manual and five-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki claims a rated mileage of 21.7 km per litre on the new car.

As most car makers shifted their focus to more premium segments, the S-Presso does not have much of a competition. It is pitted directly against the Renault Kwid, which has been one of the best-sellers from the French company. The Kwid has clocked an average of 4500 units every month this calendar year so far.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Our engineers and designers have created this new mini SUV that carries the attributes desired by today’s customer. It is aggressive on the outside. And comes with bold and dynamic interiors. Nothing like this has ever been attempted before, on a vehicle in this segment. It connects with today’s aspirational and passionate youth”.

The S-Presso is built on the fifth generation Heartech platform also seen on the new Wagon R which claims to give spacious legroom and luggage space. The instrument console has been moved by Maruti Suzuki to the center of the dashboard, a first by the Delhi-based company. This will help the company to switch to left-hand drive versions for export markets with ease. Countries in South America, Africa and Asia will get the made-in-India S-Presso.

The S-Presso will be offered in four main variants that are further divided into 10 trims and transmission choices. An infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is offered on the top trim. No power windows for rear seated passengers while both front occupants get it.

S-Presso comes equipped with two airbags for front passengers, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution, seat belt reminder and high speed alert. Reverse sensors complete the safety package of the car. It uses 40 percent high tensile steel that ensures stronger, safer and sturdier structure.

The launch of the S-Presso comes at a time when all carmakers are offering never-seen-before discounts. Maruti’s domestic sales during April-August period was down by 27 percent to 5.53 lakh even as the best-selling Brezza is sold at a discount of Rs 1.01 lakh.