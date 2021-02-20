Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV being evaluated for India launch

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki has finally confirmed that they are considering the popular Jimny SUV for an India launch after its showcase at the Auto Expo last year.

The Suzuki Jimny has been reported for an India launch ever since the SUV made its debut here in February, 2020. During an investor call, Maruti Suzuki has finally confirmed that they are evaluating the market conditions and considering bringing the Jimny to our shores.

The Jimny has been manufactured in and exported from India for a few months now, but there was nothing concrete about sales in the domestic market.

However, Shashank Shrivastava, Executive Director for marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, has said, "We are currently evaluating the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India."

The Jimny that is being exported currently is a three-door variant, and there is word that a five-door version of the SUV is under development. This will be the more practical choice for the Indian market considering our market comprises more of family buyers.

The three-door Jimny on the other hand is powered by a K15B 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the same motor that powers the Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available for the international market.