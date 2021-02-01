MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Mahindra & Mahindra posts 50% rise in January tractor sales at 34,778 units

The company had sold 23,116 tractors in January 2020, M&M said in a statement.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported a 50 percent increase in total tractor sales at 34,778 units in January 2021.

The company had sold 23,116 tractors in January 2020, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic sales in January were at 33,562 units as against 22,329 units during the same month of last year, it said.

Total tractor exports in the previous month stood at 1,216 units, the company added.

"We have sold 33,562 tractors in the domestic market during January 2021 with a growth of 50 percent over last year. Tractor demand continues to be strong with expansion in Rabi acreage, very high reservoir levels and higher liquidity in the hands of farmers with timely Kharif procurement,” said Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, M&M.

Close
Demand is expected to remain robust on account of these factors and higher allocations, he said adding that in the exports market, the company sold 1,216 tractors, registering a growth of 55 per cent over last year.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology
first published: Feb 1, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.