App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra launches schemes with special offers for COVID-19 frontline warriors

The company is targeting women buyers and corona warriors like doctors, cops and other with special offers such as 8-year loan term, 90-days moratorium on payment and 100 percent on-road funding.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra on May 19 launched various finance schemes to help customers in buying its vehicle with ease during the coronavirus lockdown.

The company is targeting women buyers and corona warriors like doctors, cops and other with special offers such as 8-year loan term, 90-days moratorium on payment and 100 percent on-road funding. The schemes offer financial flexibility and enable the customers to own a Mahindra vehicle model at their convenience, the company said in a statement.

"The introduction of these unique financing schemes is one more step by Mahindra to support its customers during these challenging times. The bedrock of each one of our schemes is to provide financial flexibility and peace of mind to our customers, especially for our Corona Warriors who are providing unparalleled support at this point in time," said Veejay Nakra, CEO (automotive division), M&M Ltd.

Close

Together with various digital interventions that Mahindra has recently announced both in its sales and service, these offerings will provide the customers with a holistic buying and owning experience for a Mahindra vehicle, he said.

related news

The schemes include 50 percent waiver on the processing fee and the option to "buy now, pay later" (with 90-day moratorium on payment) for the doctors' community, high funding scheme for police personnel while women customers will be entitled to a 10-basis point discount on the financing cost, according to the company.

The auto maker also offers customers to own a BSVI-compliant pick-up and pay the same EMI as that of BS-IV vehicle while an SUV customer can also own the vehicle now and start paying the EMI from 2021, it added.

Under another scheme, the EMI for a financed vehicle starts from as low as Rs 1,234 per lakh as well, it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Increased use of social media during lockdown leading to stress among youngsters: Study

Coronavirus pandemic | Increased use of social media during lockdown leading to stress among youngsters: Study

Coronavirus lockdown | Congress to convene opposition meet on May 22 to discuss migrant issue

Coronavirus lockdown | Congress to convene opposition meet on May 22 to discuss migrant issue

In pics | People trickle outdoors as many states ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

In pics | People trickle outdoors as many states ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.