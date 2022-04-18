English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    LML Electric inks LOI with Germany's eROCKIT to form JV

    If the parties agree on the JV, the mass production of the bikes will take place at LML’s facilities in India.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

    LML Electric on Monday said it has inked a letter of intent (LOI) to form a joint venture with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT AG.

    If the parties agree on the JV, the mass production of the bikes will take place at LML’s facilities in India.

    "With this new jewel in LML’s crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary target audience,” LML CEO Yogesh Bhatia said in a statement.

    eROCKIT, a unique pedal-powered electric motorcycle, is a hyperbike that runs with effortless pedalling and has a top speed of over 90 km/h, supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor.

    The innovative, clutch-free direct drive of the eROCKIT intelligently adapts to the intuitive pedal control.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #eROCKIT #LML Electric #Technology
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 02:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.