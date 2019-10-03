Lexus unveils new RX 450hL in India priced at Rs 99 lakh

The model comes with a BS VI compliant 3.5-litre petrol engine.
Japanese car-maker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus on October 3 launched luxury hybrid electric SUV RX 450hL in India priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The fourth generation model, which now comes with an additional third row seating, will be available for booking starting this month.
"The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests," Lexus India President P B Venugopal said in a statement.The introduction of the new model is a testament to the company's continued commitment to the Indian market, he added.