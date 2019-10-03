App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lexus unveils new RX 450hL in India priced at Rs 99 lakh

The model comes with a BS VI compliant 3.5-litre petrol engine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese car-maker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus on October 3 launched luxury hybrid electric SUV RX 450hL in India priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The fourth generation model, which now comes with an additional third row seating, will be available for booking starting this month.

The model comes with a BS VI compliant 3.5-litre petrol engine.

Close

"The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests," Lexus India President P B Venugopal said in a statement.

The introduction of the new model is a testament to the company's continued commitment to the Indian market, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Auto #India #Lexus

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.