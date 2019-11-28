LEGO Mocks Tesla's Cybertruck With Its Own Shatterproof Version

Global electric vehicle technology leader Tesla recently unveiled its latest offering in the segment, the Cybertruck. Essentially a fully electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck garnered a lot of attention for its quirky design and sharp edges.

Among the reactors was a popular toy company, LEGO. The American company recently tweeted a photo with a caption, “The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof.” This was a taunt at the embarrassment Tesla had to bear when it tried to showcase the Cybertruck’s shatterproof qualities. While the truck bore a few direct hits by a sledgehammer, both its windows on the side almost shattered when they were faced with a metal ball.

The Cybertruck has already garnered over 200,000 pre-bookings, which were confirmed by the company’s founder, Elon Musk on Twitter. It gets a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a seating capacity of six passengers. It also gets the company’s standard auto parking, trailer docking and self-driving functions.