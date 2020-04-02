KTM 890 Duke R being evaluated for India, may be launched by mid-2021

KTM first debuted the 890 Duke R at the 2019 EICMA event and the bike is expected to go on sale very soon internationally. For India, there were plans made, but if reports on the web are to be believed, then we may just get to see the super scalpel on our shores very soon.

While the 790 Duke went on sale in India just recently, numbers suggest that the bike didn’t do too well and that was partly due to the pricing. If it does come to Indian shores, the 890 Duke R could face the same issue as it will also be brought to the country via the completely knocked down (CKD) route.

The 890 Duke R, however, will be worth the increase in price as it offers a lot more than the 790 Duke. For starters it gets a bigger 890cc parallel twin based on the 790’s 790cc mill. This engine is capable of churning out 121 PS of maximum power and 99 Nm of peak torque. These are fairly big jumps when compared to the 105 PS/87 Nm numbers on the 790.

The chassis, while essentially the same, has a few tweaks that changes a lot of the bike. The steering rake has been made sharper while the trail and wheelbase sees bigger numbers. The footpegs are more rearset and the rider sits in a more aggressive stance. Ride height has been increased along the seat height, too.

In terms of equipment too, the 890 Duke R comes loaded to the brim with lean sensitive ABS and traction control, riding modes, an optional track mode, and supermoto mode along with wheelie control, launch control and more. Suspension comes by an Apex USD fork and an Apex rear monoshock, both fully adjustable, while braking is handled by Brembo Stylema. Basically almost everything is an upgrade.

In terms of pricing, like we said earlier, expect something higher than what the 790 Duke currently retails at. But with everything that the 890 Duke R brings over the 790 Duke will be well worth the premium. What we have yet to find out is if KTM will be replacing the 790 once they bring the new bike. Of course till such time the 890 comes to India, the 790 is expected to be on sale in BS-VI form.

Once launched, the 890 Duke R will be far better equipped to take on the Triumph Street Triple RS, which was to be launched in India but has been postponed thanks to the lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.