Kawasaki ZX-25R launched in Indonesia, specifications finally revealed

Kawasaki has finally decided to launch its most anticipated bike, the ZX-25R. One of the reasons for the delay being the coronavirus pandemic. The new bike has gone on sale in Indonesia and will be launched in other markets too.

The quarter-litre four-cylinder bike has been the talk of the town ever since rumours started flying. The most talked about and debated topic were its performance numbers and those have been unveiled too.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R features a 249cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that is capable of churning out 50 PS (51 PS with RAM air) at an insanely high 15,500 rpm. This is not the 60 PS that everyone was hoping for, but this is still higher than what most bikes in the segment are offering. Even Kawasaki’s own Ninja 400 churns out 49 PS of maximum power.

The company is also pegging this bike as a completely sport oriented motorcycle and that is evident from its design language, but Kawasaki isn’t missing the beat on mechanicals. To tame those 51 PS of horses, the ZX-25R will get top of the line features.

Suspension is handled by 37 mm Showa SFF-BP forks and Kawasaki back-link rear monoshock. Braking will be handled by a 310 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the back.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R is available in two variants and while there are no mechanical differences, the Special Edition variant gets dual-tone paint options.

The ZX-25R starts at 96,000,000 Indonesian rupiah. As for India, it is unlikely. But if the bike launches in our market, expect a price that’s higher than the current Ninja 650 thanks to the kind of specs on offer on the sportbike.