Kawasaki Ninja 650 replacement: Ninja 700 rumoured to be in development

Kawasaki Ninja 650 (For representation purpose)

A new Kawasaki Ninja may be in the making and this one is not just a facelift or an update. Rumours floating about the internet speak of a new Ninja 700 that replaces the Ninja 650.

Japanese sportbike manufacturer Kawasaki has had the Ninja 650 to compete with middle-weight motorcycles, but the bike is aging now so a bump up would seem to be in order.

The biggest upgrade on the Ninja 700 could be a displacement bump which then translates to more power and torque. The Ninja 650 is currently powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

As for design, expect a lot of inspiration from the Ninja 650. This will include the Sugomi design language that Kawasaki is known for. Expect similar flowy architecture sharp accenting from headlamp to tail lamp.

Expect a few more chassis changes as well. If Kawasaki decides the 700 will be a top-spec variant of the Ninja 650, you could get better quality suspension, brakes and tyres, not to mention more riding aids like launch control, quick shifters and better brakes.

If the Ninja 700 does materialise, it will be a worthy opponent to bikes like the Triumph Street Triple, the Yamaha MT-07 and even the Aprilia RS 660. Of course, there is no confirmation on the bike itself from Kawasaki let alone the launch, but there is a very good chance we get to see something new early in 2022.